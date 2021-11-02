Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 437,186 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Prologis worth $336,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.