Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsion by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsion by 17,570.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsion by 59.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 424,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,062. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

