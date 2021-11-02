Prudential Financial Inc. Has $237.89 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,936 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Anthem worth $237,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.44 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

