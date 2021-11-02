Gary F. Goode Sells 6,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Gentex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

