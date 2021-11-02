Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

