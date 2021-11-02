NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 123.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 701.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,517 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 138.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

