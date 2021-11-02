Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

