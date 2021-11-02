Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $243.05 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.