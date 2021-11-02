Crexendo (CXDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXDO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,006. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.49. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $45,260 over the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crexendo stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

