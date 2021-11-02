Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.32.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 120,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,469. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

