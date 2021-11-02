Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.32.
NASDAQ BLMN traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 120,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,469. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.