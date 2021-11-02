Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioventus stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,602. The firm has a market cap of $923.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioventus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 2,712.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

