Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 51.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 336,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIGA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

