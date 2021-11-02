Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 532.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

