Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,612. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

