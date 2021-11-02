OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Tuesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

