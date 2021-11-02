BSW Wealth Partners Buys 63 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,527.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,386.66. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

