Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,208.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 629.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $810.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.30 and a twelve month high of $1,209.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

