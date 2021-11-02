Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 41.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 520,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 153,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 757.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 552.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

