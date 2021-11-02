Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.