Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,992,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $235.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

