Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Holdings Increased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.