Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Black Knight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

