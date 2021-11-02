Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,863 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.17% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 636.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 618.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,695 shares of company stock worth $10,301,944 in the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.51.

TBK opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.