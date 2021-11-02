Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $20,060,277,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,420,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 958,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 731,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

