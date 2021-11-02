Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 173,300 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Xperi worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Xperi stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

