Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 37.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $330,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 115.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 700,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth $3,113,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

