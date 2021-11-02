Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,875.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.03 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,832.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,633.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $491,910,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

