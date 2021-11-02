Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE IP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

