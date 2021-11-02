Pacitti Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 0.9% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 6,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

