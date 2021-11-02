Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.21. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

