Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $26.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.7% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $167.16 and a 12-month high of $238.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

