Pacitti Group Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $23,134,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 988.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBUY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,899. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67.

