Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

