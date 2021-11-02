Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,600 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Axos Financial worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.