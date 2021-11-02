Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes $14.76 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $288.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.89 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

