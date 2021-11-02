Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.21 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

