ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.05

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 94116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

