TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 254.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

