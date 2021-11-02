JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

