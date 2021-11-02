Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,549. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.