The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,016 shares of company stock valued at $111,255,602 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

SCHW stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

