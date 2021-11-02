Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

