Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up to $59.81

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.81, but opened at $63.96. Proto Labs shares last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 983 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

