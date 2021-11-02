Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.25. Wabash National shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

