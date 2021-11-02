NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $28.28

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.28, but opened at $31.04. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 8,535 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

