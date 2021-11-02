Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $40.95

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $43.10. Veritex shares last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

VBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veritex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

