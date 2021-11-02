Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.84

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Annexon by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $7,925,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

