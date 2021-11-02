Morgan Stanley Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $87.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.37.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.