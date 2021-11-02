YUMMY Reaches One Day Volume of $526,288.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $526,288.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00104012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,337.23 or 0.99875193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.51 or 0.07017917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002848 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,859,282,339 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

