OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,179. The company has a market cap of $787.78 million, a P/E ratio of 156.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OraSure Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

